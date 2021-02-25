China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi

BEIJING (AP) — The ruling Communist Party is celebrating the official end of extreme poverty in China with a propaganda campaign that praises President Xi Jinping’s role, part of efforts to cement his image as a history-making leader who is reclaiming his country’s rightful place as a global power. The propaganda apparatus has been linking national successes to Xi, including fighting the coronavirus, China’s rise as a technology creator and December’s successful lunar mission to bring back moon rocks. China announced in November that it no longer had anyone in extreme poverty, down from 99 million a decade ago.