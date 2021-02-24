You Ask, We Answer: Why do parks close at night?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday's "You Ask, We Answer" question comes from Steve, who would like to know why local parks close at night when they are publicly funded areas?

In Eau Claire, the hours people can be in a public park are 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., and according to a city ordinance it is unlawful to be in the park or even the parking lot of the park during the closed hours.



Eau Claire Parks, Forestry and Cemetery Manager Steve Plaza said most cities in the United States have hours in which parks are closed.

"This helps reduce the vandalism and noise complaints for residents who live in the neighborhood adjacent to parks," Plaza said.

If you choose to go when they're closed though, you could be fined $213.10 from the Eau Claire Police Department.



There are times when you can use a park after hours, but it would need to be approved by the parks department.