Yara Shahidi doesn’t use her voice just to hear herself talk

NEW YORK (AP) — Yara Shahidi not only stars in the young adult dramedy “grown-ish,” but she also serves as an executive producer. The 21-year-old, who swaps out reading scripts for text books as a Harvard student, says she’s equally invested in what happens behind the camera. Shahidi is also lending her voice to the upcoming animated “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and will star as Tinker Bell in Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy” film. In addition, her 7th Sun Productions company, which includes her business-partner mother Keri Shahidi, is currently developing a new series called “Smoakland.”