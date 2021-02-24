Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:48 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastview 75, Burnsville 32

Eden Prairie 79, Edina 70

Lakeville North 74, Farmington 67

Lakeville South 81, Apple Valley 47

Mahtomedi 66, St. Anthony 59

Minnehaha Academy 78, Hopkins 59

Prior Lake 43, Rosemount 38

Rochester Mayo 78, Faribault 44

Shakopee 73, Eagan 59

Tartan 80, Henry Sibley 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastview 51, Burnsville 39

Farmington 74, Lakeville North 36

Lakeville South 67, Apple Valley 47

Prior Lake 43, Rosemount 38

Shakopee 54, Eagan 40

Simley 50, Hastings 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content