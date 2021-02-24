Wednesday’s WIAC scoreboard

Wednesday’s WIAC scoreboardNew
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wednesday's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference scores
Men's college basketball
UW-Oshkosh at UW-Eau Claire - canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
UW-Lacrosse 65, UW-Platteville 57
UW-Stout 93, UW-Whitewater 90 (OT)
UW-Stevens Point 98, UW-River Falls 65
Women's college basketball
UW-Oshkosh 63, UW-Eau Claire 56
UW-Platteville 68, UW-Lacrosse 58
UW-Whitewter 76, UW-Stout 51
UW-Stevens Point 84, UW-River Falls 76
Men's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire at Northland - canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
UW-Stout 4, UW-Stevens Point 1
Women's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-Superior 1 - Blugolds now 4-0-1
UW-Stevens Point 3, Northland 1
UW-Superior 2, Wisconsin River Falls 1