Wednesday’s WIAC scoreboard

10:09 pm
UW-WHITEWATER VS UW-STOUT

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wednesday's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference scores

Men's college basketball

UW-Oshkosh at UW-Eau Claire - canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

UW-Lacrosse 65, UW-Platteville 57

UW-Stout 93, UW-Whitewater 90 (OT)

UW-Stevens Point 98, UW-River Falls 65

Women's college basketball

UW-Oshkosh 63, UW-Eau Claire 56

UW-Platteville 68, UW-Lacrosse 58

UW-Whitewter 76, UW-Stout 51

UW-Stevens Point 84, UW-River Falls 76

Men's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire at Northland - canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

UW-Stout 4, UW-Stevens Point 1

Women's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-Superior 1 - Blugolds now 4-0-1

UW-Stevens Point 3, Northland 1

UW-Superior 2, Wisconsin River Falls 1

Evan Denton

