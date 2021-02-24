UN: Yemen faces world’s worst famine and needs $3.85 billion

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Yemen “is falling off a cliff” and will face the worst famine the world has seen for decades unless donors contribute generously to this year’s $3.85 billion U.N. humanitarian appeal. Mark Lowcock said Wednesday that Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, cut donations drastically last year, forcing aid agencies to provide help to just 9 million Yemenis monthly in 2020, down from 13-14 million in 2019. He said the 4 million people who didn’t receive food last year are among those in the “agonizing process of starving to death.”