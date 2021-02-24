Texas ranch heiress’ art collection going up for auction

DALLAS (AP) — An art collection worth an estimated $150 million that belonged to the late Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion is going up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby’s said Wednesday that Marion’s private collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline. Sotheby’s said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million. Marion founded the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She died last year at the age of 81. Marion was the great-granddaughter of Capt. Samuel Burk Burnett and heiress to the historic Four Sixes Ranch in King County in West Texas.