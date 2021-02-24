Biden choice for budget chief faces new hurdles in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The increasingly slim odds — and surprisingly thin outreach from the White House — for Neera Tanden’s nomination as head of the Office of Management and Budget are raising growing questions about how long the president will stick with her. It’s being seen as an early test of how he will use his limited political capital. In the latest sign of trouble, two Senate panels slated to take up Tanden’s nomination both postponed meetings scheduled for Wednesday. For the third straight day, the White House batted off questions about her path to confirmation. President Joe Biden must make the calculation whether it’s worth expending political capital to defend Tanden as he faces tough fights with a divided Congress.