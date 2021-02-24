Suspected jihadist rebels kill 10 in northeastern Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — At least 10 people were killed and about 60 others injured in an attack by suspected jihadist rebels on the northern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, officials said Wednesday. The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum confirmed the attack and visited hospitals where the casualties were being treated. Residents said the attack started at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when deafening sounds of explosions and the cracking of shootings by assault rifles could be heard across Maiduguri, the provincial capital of Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state with a population of about 800,000. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram, the Islamic extremist rebels who have been waging an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria for more than 10 years.