Rhinelander hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WAOW) — A Three Lakes man has been arrested after police served a search warrant Tuesday.

Three departments served a warrant for possession of child pornography as a result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police did not find any child pornography during the search. Instead, they found a single video of a patient at Ascension – St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander being filmed without consent. The victim has been identified and notified.

They say Evan Sheedy, 31, of Three Lakes was arrested for capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person. Sheedy is an employee at the hospital. He is appearing in court Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ascension sent a press release stating they are aware of the arrest and that Sheedy is suspended from all duties.

“Leadership at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is aware of the arrest of an associate,” the press release states “Matters of patient safety and security are our highest priority and we have launched an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with authorities. Until the investigation is complete, the associate is suspended from all work duties.”