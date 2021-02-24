PG&E wildfire victims sue former management for neglect

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A trust representing more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by Pacific Gas and Electric’s rickety electrical grid is suing nearly two dozen of the utility’s former executives and board members for alleged dereliction of their duty to ensure the equipment wouldn’t kill people. The complaint filed Wednesday in San Francisco is an offshoot of a $13.5 billion settlement that PG&E reached with the wildfire victims in late 2019 while the utility was mired in bankruptcy. The deal granted the victims the right to go after the utility’s hierarchy leading up to and during a series of wildfires during 2017 and 2018 that upended their lives.