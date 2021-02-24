Northwestern looks to end streak vs Minnesota

Northwestern (6-14, 3-13) vs. Minnesota (13-10, 6-10)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Dec. 26, 2020. Minnesota lost 94-63 to Illinois on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Gophers are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 13-3 when they exceed 65 points. The Wildcats are 0-10 when allowing 71 or more points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Minnesota is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Gophers are 2-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the country. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).

