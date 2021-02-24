Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn’s pay was too low

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has told a Japanese court he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported the plans for his retirement pay. Saikawa testified Wednesday in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive. Kelly is asserting his innocence in the trial that began last year. Kelly, an American, has been charged with financial misconduct in failing to fully disclose Ghosn’s future compensation. Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, fled while out on bail, and is in Lebanon.