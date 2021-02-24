Nearby neighbors frustrated with plans for new Altoona townhomes

ALTOONA (WQOW)- A controversial housing project in Altoona is continuing to frustrate neighbors nearby as plans change and get closer to approval.

Altoona's Plan Commission held a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss preliminary plans for the River Prairie Townhomes near Lake Road and Moonlight Bay Drive, which include 36 single-family dwellings.

Several residents are asking for the city to reduce the number of units from 36 to 24 to limit traffic and safety hazards. Another big point of contention, several people told News 18 they feel the city is not listening to their concerns, and urge the council not to approve the plans.

"I think both the citizens and the city are really tired right now of this going on," said Jeff Goettl, an Altoona resident. "It's been a mess from the beginning, and they keep saying it's too far along now and they can't do anything. Well they keep changing parts of it, but it's too far along to change anything?"

"I would ask the council not to approve the decision, and take more time to work with the residents on the development," said Sara Sandley, an Altoona resident.

City planner Joshua Clements said the developer decided against that request already and is moving forward with current plans. He also said he has heard all concerns from the community and assures that the plans are safe and up to standard.

"From a city planning perspective, this will be a very positive development," Clements said. "There are no unusual safety concerns from any city department. Just because things aren't changing because we heard their opinion doesn't mean we haven't heard it."

Altoona City Council is scheduled to vote on the preliminary plat in Thursday's meeting, and the final plat will be up for approval in the second week of March. Clements says if approved, he expects construction to begin later this spring. If the preliminary plat is denied, developers would need to start that process over.