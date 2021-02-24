McDonell will depend on 3-point shooting against Assumption

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The McDonell Central girls basketball team plans to stick with what's working this postseason: 3-point shooting.

The Macks have the best outside shooting percentage in the field for Thursday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 5 state tournament. McDonell (12-3) will face Assumption (14-8) on Thursday at 12:35 p.m. at La Crosse Center.

WATCH THE GAME LIVE ON WQOW

"I hope we can use that to our advantage obviously, and just getting as many shots as possible," senior Anna Geissler said. "Setting everybody up and whoever is hot in the game, really playing off their strengths."

Assumption plays a lot of zone defense and executes traps well. Macks head coach Don Cooper said if his team can avoid those traps and hit shots, McDonell will play competitively.