Mayo: Vaccine for children ages 12+ may be ready by late 2021

(WQOW)- As more and more adults are inoculated with the vaccine, there are signs that children could soon be eligible to receive it too.

Dr. Robert Jacobson of Mayo Clinic said both Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting clinical vaccine trials in children ages 12 and older, and expects the trial data to be released sometime this summer. From there, Jacobson said the data could lead to authorization of vaccines for that age group by late 2021.

Jacobson said once data comes in about children's responses to the vaccine, it could be the turning point back to normalcy.

"I think we will be able to turn a corner dramatically in terms of what we allow ourselves and our children to do in terms of extramural activities and sports and family get togethers," Jacobson said. "I think it will be very important."

Dr. Jacobson said there have been no safety concerns in the clinical trials so far.

As for children under the age of 12, more data needs to be collected from the teenage age group to determine if younger children can receive the vaccines safely.