Man shot by law enforcement in Isanti County identified

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by law enforcement in Isanti County last weekend. The medical examiner says 27-year-old Dominic Lucas Koch of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, died of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday. Police in Blaine were investigating a theft at Kohl’s when two men fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Authorities say they stole another vehicle at gunpoint, led officers on a chase and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement when the vehicle became disabled. One officer sustained minor injuries. The man with Koch was arrested.