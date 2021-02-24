Madigan’s successor resigns amid ‘questionable conduct’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The hand-picked successor to Democratic former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned under pressure from his sponsors, who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct.” Edward Guerra Kodatt submitted his resignation to the House clerk Wednesday morning, just three days after he was chosen. In a joint statement, Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn said, “After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.” Madigan held the seat for more than 50 years.