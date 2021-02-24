Macks one win away from state

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - McDonell Central is one win away from the state tournament, after a 53-38 win over Drummond in the D5 sectional semifinals.

The Macks had a commanding lead at halftime, up 13 points heading into the second quarter.

It was there the momentum shifted towards the Lumberjacks.

After several minutes of play, Chris Wright's floater got Drummond within two points.

Then McDonell found their second-half groove, getting started with a layup from Jake Siegenthaler.

The Macks went on to get the 15 point win.

"All year we've kind of been in every situation you could be in during a game and that helped us out tonight," said McDonell head coach Adam Schilling. "We've been in games where other teams make runs and we're able to respond. We have a pretty experienced group that can step up when we need to, and luckily did that tonight."

The Macks will host the sectional final game on Saturday.

They will take on the winner of Thursday's Turtle Lake/Northwood game.