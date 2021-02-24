Left out of MeToo: New initiative focuses on Black survivors

A coalition of three groups vital to the #MeToo movement is collaborating on an initiative to focus on a population that has often felt left out of the conversation: Black survivors of sexual violence. It’s been more than three years since the #MeToo movement exploded into view, but Tarana Burke, the activist who gave the movement its name, says concrete change has been incremental at best — even more so for the Black community. The initiative, announced Wednesday, is a collaboration between ‘me too.’ International, the group founded by Burke; the National Women’s Law Center; and the TIME’S UP Foundation.