Skip to Content

JUST IN: Eau Claire School Board approves in-person learning plan for K-5

New
9:01 pm Local NewsTop Stories

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire elementary students will see more in-person learning soon.

The Eau Claire School Board approved a proposal at Wednesday night's meeting, which involves moving grades K-5 to four days a week starting April 5.

District officials said they plan to keep middle and high school students in a hybrid learning model for the rest of the semester.

Related Story: Eau Claire School District to vote on increasing in-person learning

Related Story: Poll: Do you want to see in-person learning increase in Eau Claire?

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content