JUST IN: Eau Claire School Board approves in-person learning plan for K-5

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire elementary students will see more in-person learning soon.

The Eau Claire School Board approved a proposal at Wednesday night's meeting, which involves moving grades K-5 to four days a week starting April 5.

District officials said they plan to keep middle and high school students in a hybrid learning model for the rest of the semester.

