JUST IN: Eau Claire School Board approves in-person learning plan for K-5

JUST IN: Eau Claire School Board approves in-person learning plan for K-5New
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire elementary students will see more in-person learning soon.
The Eau Claire School Board approved a proposal at Wednesday night's meeting, which involves moving grades K-5 to four days a week starting April 5.
District officials said they plan to keep middle and high school students in a hybrid learning model for the rest of the semester.
