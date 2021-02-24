IUPUI, Milwaukee meet in Horizon tourney

No. 9 seed IUPUI (8-9, 7-9) vs. No. 8 seed Milwaukee (8-11, 7-10)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI is set to match up against Milwaukee in the first round of the Horizon tourney. Milwaukee won against Oakland 89-87 in overtime in its most recent game, while IUPUI fell 77-70 to Youngstown State in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Te’Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to score 42 percent of Milwaukee’s points this season and 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For IUPUI, Marcus Burk, Elyjah Goss and Jaylen Minnett have scored 66 percent of the team’s points this season, including 89 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Lucas has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 47 assists on 96 field goals (49 percent) over its past three outings while IUPUI has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season and just 7.7 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com