Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit

Iraq’s Christians are hoping that a historic visit by Pope Francis in March will help boost their community’s struggle to survive. The country’s Christian population has been dwindling ever since the turmoil that followed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. And it was dealt a near death blow in 2014, when Islamic State group militants overran northern Iraq, site of Iraq’s historical Christian heartland. Christians in the area fled IS, most taking refuge in Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous zone and some eventually fleeing abroad. Fewer than half have returned to their homes, by some estimates, and some still live in fear. Francis’ visit aims to send a signal: “You are not alone,” one Vatican official says.