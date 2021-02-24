Iowa Republicans fast-tracking dramatic election changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans are moving swiftly to sharply limit early voting in the state, months after a general election overseen by a Republican secretary of state that saw record turnout and overwhelming victories by GOP candidates. Like states across the country with Republican legislatures, Iowa lawmakers said early voting must be reined in because of the potential for fraud, even after a successful election in a state with no history of problems. As the state House moved ahead Wednesday with a plan approved by the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats who are outnumbered in both chambers were left aghast but in no position to stop the changes.