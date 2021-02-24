Greece mulls legal reforms amid high-profile sex abuse case

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The former director of Greece’s National Theatre has appeared before a public prosecutor to respond to child abuse allegations in a case that has triggered a debate on legal reforms needed to prosecute sex crimes. The 56-year-old suspect was taken into police custody on Saturday and resigned his position as the theatre’s artistic director earlier this month. Defense lawyer Alexis Kougias denied the charges on behalf of his client Wednesday and formally requested that the case be dismissed. Under Greek law, suspects are not named before trial unless exceptions are made to serve the public interest or they voluntarily identify themselves. Kougias has identified his client as prominent actor-director Dimitris Lignadis.