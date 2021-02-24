GameStop shares double after tumbling for much of February

Wall Street’s mania over GameStop is on again, at least for one afternoon. Shares in the troubled video game company more than doubled Wednesday to $91.71 apiece. It was the stock’s best day since Jan. 27, when it was going for $347.51 a share. A rally in GameStop has been rare this month. The stock, which soared 1,600% at one point in January, is down nearly 72% so far this month, though it’s still up nearly 387% this year. The sudden surge in the stock left some people on social media forums that helped hype the stock scratching their heads. It followed news that GameStop’s chief financial officer will be resigning next month.