Former SC utility CEO pleads guilty to nuclear plant fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The utility executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power pleaded guilty in two courts Wednesday. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh agreed to plead guilty in federal court in Columbia to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He did the same to a state charge in a Spartanburg court in the afternoon. A plea deal presented Wednesday says that Marsh will spend two years behind bars and pay $5 million in forfeiture. A judge will hand down the final sentence after the investigation concludes.