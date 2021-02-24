Former Syrian secret policeman convicted of aiding torture

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s secret police of facilitating the torture of prisoners in a landmark ruling that human rights activists hope will set a precedent for other cases. The dpa news agency reported that Eyad Al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz state court to 4 1/2 years in prison. It was the first time that a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity. German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes to bring the case.