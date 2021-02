Controversy swirls over lowering of flags for Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County, Florida, commissioner says flags won’t be lowered to half mast to honor Rush Limbaugh despite an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Melissa McKinlay tweeted late Tuesday that the “lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions.” She noted that while Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also “incredibly divisive.” Limbaugh died of lung cancer last week at age 70. He was a longtime resident of Palm Beach County. DeSantis’ order set off protests from other public officials who also didn’t deem him worthy of the honor.