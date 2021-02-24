Charge filed in illegal elk shooting case

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Wisconsin man was charged Wednesday with illegally shooting an elk in Jackson County.

It happened during the gun deer season in 2018.



The DNR says Jesse Hafenstein, Columbus, shot and killed a cow elk wearing a blaze-orange GPS tracking collar. It happened during a deer drive.



Other members of the hunting party say they tried to convince him to report the incident to the DNR, but he refused, and went home.



The misdemeanor charge carries a possible jail term of six months, and a fine up to $15,000. Hafenstein will be in court March 22.