Breezy, sunshine and back to melting once this snow wraps up

Temperatures near or below freezing with a little light snow early Wednesday made for a bit of a slippery start. Snowfall will continue through mid-morning before we quickly clear out to sunshine in the afternoon.

New snowfall amounts will be less than a half inch around and north of Eau Claire. South of Highway 10 snowfall will be from a trace to maybe 0.1''. On the back side of this snow, breezy northwest winds will keep temperatures in the 30s.

Wind speeds will be at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. It will feel like a somewhat warmer breeze with dew points in the low 30s. We'll be melting any new snow that we have gained this morning.

Overnight, another weak wave will bring some very light chances for flurries by Thursday morning. Less impactful than Wednesday morning's light snow and hardly measurable.

We clear back out but stay a bit cooler Thursday with highs in the mid to low 30s, but warmer air scoots in for Friday where we'll aim at 40 again. We could carry that into Saturday too, but odds are we'll drop back to the 20s by Sunday and to start March.