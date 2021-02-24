Biden revokes Trump orders on ‘anarchist’ cities and more

President Joe Biden has formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump. One sought to cut funding from several cities that the former president deemed “anarchist” havens. Trump issued that memorandum in September to identify cities that permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities” following riots during anti-police and anti-racism protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Biden also repealed a Trump order that called for architects of federal buildings to stick to what he called “America’s beloved landmark buildings” for inspiration for new construction.