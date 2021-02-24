’60 Minutes’ will have streaming spinoff on Paramount Plus

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says it is launching a streaming version of ‘60 Minutes’ on the new Paramount Plus service, starting next week. The new ‘60 Minutes Plus’ program repurposes a team of correspondents and producers that was put together last year for the ill-fated Quibi streaming platform. They produced nearly two dozen episodes of ‘60 in 6’ designed for mobile devices. The new streaming show will have longer stories than those on TV, the opposite of the Quibi program. CBS is looking to build the bench for television’s most popular prime time news show, and reach a younger and more diverse audience.