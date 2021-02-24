6-year-old dies of injuries in Greek migrant camp fire

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a 6-year-old boy from Iran has died of burns suffered during an overnight fire at a migrant camp northwest of Athens. The blaze broke out late Tuesday at a short-term residence facility near the town of Thebes, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Greek capital. Nobody else was reported injured. The fire service in a statement that firefighters sent to the incident were initially prevented by camp residents from entering, and had to call police support to get in and extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is being investigated.