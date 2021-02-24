5 Africa-born designers open digital Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Five designers of African origin making their runway debuts have opened Milan Fashion Week under the banner “We are Made in Italy.” Dubbed “the Fab Five,” the designers originally from Burundi, Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal are the first crop of creators nurtured through a collaboration between the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and the Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion movement. For their fall-winter 2020-21 collections, they designers worked alongside suppliers and received mentoring from experts in partnerships that allowed them to take their creations to the next level. A multi-ethnic team of stylists, hairdressers and makeup artists were on hand to prep for the runway show.