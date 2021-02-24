34-point buck shot, 3 men cited

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - DNR conservation wardens have wrapped up their investigation into the killing of a massive buck in Eau Claire County.



The buck, a 34 pointer, was shot between Fall Creek and Brackett on opening day of the November 2020 gun deer season. DNR Warden Team Supervisor Robin Barnhardt told News 18 they received a complaint about it on the DNR'S confidential hotline.



He said their investigation showed the huge buck was illegally shot using a light, from a vehicle on private property where the shooters did not have permission to hunt. He said it happened about a half-hour before legal shooting hours.



Alex Laffey, Dion Laffey and Eugene Heisler, all from Eau Claire, have been cited for numerous violations. They are all pleading not guilty. They are due in court in April. .