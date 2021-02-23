World Bank might suspend financing of vaccines to Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank has threatened to suspend financing for coronavirus vaccines in Lebanon over violations by members of parliament and others it said were inoculated without registering in advance. Such a move by the World Bank would have grave consequences, as it comes at a time when Lebanon is struggling thorough severe financial and economic crises and is in desperate need of aid. It would be a reversal. The World Bank said last month it had approved $34 million to help pay for vaccines for Lebanon that will inoculate over 2 million people.