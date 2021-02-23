What kindness brought to folks featured in ‘One Good Thing’

The AP launched its `One Good Thing’ series last March to spotlight selfless people who are giving of themselves to brighten others’ days during trying times. As heartwarming as the good deeds is the feedback we often get from the subjects of these stories. Like the Texas principal whose school runs a free store providing food and goods to the community and who wrote to say a talk show reached out looking to book the 16-year-old featured in the AP’s story. Or the volunteer tutor for isolated students whose doctor called with congratulations. Sometimes it’s a brief “Thanks!” Others write lengthy missives on how their own lives were touched.