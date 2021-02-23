Utility: Much more power cut than necessary Mardi Gras night

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The utility serving New Orleans appears to have cut three times as much electricity as it needed to during emergency winter weather blackouts last week. Company executives said Tuesday that the reductions slashed power to roughly 26,000 families and businesses on Mardi Gras night. Officials with Entergy New Orleans told the City Council that a regional grid manager called for the utility to reduce the city’s power consumption by 26 megawatts. Instead, estimates show, more than 80 megawatts of electricity was shut off. Subfreezing weather and rolling blackouts added misery to what was already a muted Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.