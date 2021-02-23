Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Blaine 6, Champlin Park 4
Breck 6, St. Paul Academy 1
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Monticello 2
Chanhassen 5, New Prague 1
Chaska 7, Orono 4
Duluth Denfeld 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2
East Grand Forks 11, Crookston 2
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, International Falls 3
Hastings 6, Tartan 3
Hutchinson 4, Mound Westonka 1
Kittson County Central 5, Lake of the Woods 0
Maple Grove 7, Centennial 2
Moorhead 6, Duluth East 0
New Ulm 7, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 1
Providence Academy 6, South St. Paul 3
Roseville 5, East Ridge 2
St. Thomas Academy 9, Henry Sibley 1
Willmar 12, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 0
Andover 14, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Apple Valley 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Breck 0
Blake 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
Burnsville 6, Prior Lake 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 6, North Shore Storm 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Crookston 7, Bemidji 4
Farmington 6, Eagan 3, OT
Hastings 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 2
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Holy Family Catholic 13, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Hutchinson 3, Waconia 2
Lakeville South 8, Lakeville North 0
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, New Ulm 0
Luverne 11, Waseca 0
Minnetonka 4, Wayzata 1
Northern Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 2
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0
South St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT
Stillwater 4, Mounds View 1
Warroad 6, Roseau 3
Woodbury 2, Irondale/St. Anthony 1
