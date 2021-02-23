Travis Shaw returns to Brewers with minor league deal

Travis Shaw is back in Milwaukee to give the Brewers one more option for their unsettled situation at third base. Shaw has signed a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to major-league camp. Shaw last played for the Brewers from 2017-19. He had two productive seasons with the Brewers from 2017-18 before tailing off dramatically in 2019. Shaw spent the 2020 season with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Brewers enter spring training without a clear-cut starting third baseman.