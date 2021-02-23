Authorities: No evidence Tiger Woods was impaired in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there’s no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that seriously injured both of the golfer’s legs. At a news conference, the police chief and fire chief of Los Angeles County didn’t answer follow-up questions on how they know he wasn’t impaired or how fast he was driving. Weather was not a factor in the crash. Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby say Woods was conscious and able to communicate when authorities arrived to pry him from an SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.