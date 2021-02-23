Thousands of students rally in Greece against new police law

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — More than 5,000 university students and other protesters have gathered outside a courthouse in Greece’s second-largest city to rally against a new campus security law. Tuesday’s protest in the northern city of Thessaloniki, a rally that is banned under pandemic restrictions, was held in support of 31 people arrested Monday when a demonstration against the law turned violent. Under the new measures approved by parliament this month, police can begin patrolling university grounds and make arrests. Police access to universities had previously been restricted for decades. The opposition accuses Greek’s conservative government of using the pandemic to expand police powers without a proper debate.