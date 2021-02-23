Senegal launches vaccination campaign with China’s Sinopharm

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the capital, Dakar, where the Health Minister was the first one to receive a jab of the Sinopharm vaccine. The West African nation received 200,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine last week. Senegal announced it would administer these to health workers, people over 60 years old and to those with co-morbidities. Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr announced that Senegal is also negotiating with Russia to buy the Sputnik V vaccine. In March, the country is also expecting nearly 1.3 million vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative. Senegal has registered more than 33,000 cases of COVID-19 and 814 deaths, according to the Africa CDC.