Skip to Content

Senate approves Vilsack for Agriculture Department again

New
2:19 pm National news from the Associated Press

Washington (AP) — The U.S. Senate voted 92-7 Tuesday to confirm Tom Vilsack as Agriculture secretary. The former Iowa governor spent eight years leading the same department for former President Barack Obama. In his testimony, Vilsack, 70, heavily endorsed boosting climate-friendly agricultural industries such as the creation of biofuels, saying “Agriculture is one of our first and best ways to get some wins in this climate area.” He faced minimal opposition throughout the confirmation process. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content