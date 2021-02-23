Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former security officials set to testify publicly for the first time about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol are poised to cast blame on the Pentagon, the intelligence community and each other. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong Jan. 6, when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack. In prepared remarks before two Senate committees, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will describe a scene “like nothing” he had seen in his 30 years of policing.