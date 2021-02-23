Report: Far-right incidents surge in German military

BERLIN (AP) — Parliament’s commissioner for the German military says the number of suspected far-right incidents in the military’s ranks has risen to 477 last year from 363 in 2019. Eva Hoegl stressed as she presented her annual report that “soldiers are not under general suspicion and the absolute majority does a responsible job every day.” But she said the number of incidents involving far-right extremism are a source of concern and show that “there’s a lot to do.” Hoegl urged that more staff be hired to speed up investigations. The report comes at a time of broader concerns that Germany has not done enough to tackle right-wing extremism within its military.