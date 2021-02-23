Poland drops Holocaust speech case against journalist

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland say they have found no breach of the law in an article about the role of Poles in the Holocaust and have dropped their case against the journalist who wrote it for a left-wing daily. The police questioned her this month after a complaint that her article insulted the Polish nation, a criminal offense that carries a prison term of up to three years. A spokeswoman for prosecutors in Warsaw said late Monday they found no breach of law and discontinued the case. The journalist said it was the “only logical decision” that could have been taken.