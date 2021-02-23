N. Macedonia upholds most convictions on fishermen slayings

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s criminal court has reduced the sentences originally imposed on two people in a retrial of the 2012 murders of five fishermen, which had rekindled strong ethnic tensions in the Balkan country. Another man was acquitted Tuesday. Concluding a two-year trial, judges in the capital, Skopje, maintained the life sentences for terrorism originally imposed on another three men. All six men, members of North Macedonia’s largely Muslim ethnic Albanian minority, had been sentenced to life in jail in the initial trial in 2014. They denied wrongdoing. The killings of the five Christian fishermen in a lake near Skopje on the eve of Christian Orthodox Easter were described by prosecutors as a terrorism-related attack.