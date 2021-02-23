Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda retires

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Joe LaBuda initially thought his stay in Menomonie would be short.

He never found a reason to leave.

Five state championships and 32 seasons later, LaBuda is retiring as the head coach of the Menomonie Mustangs football team. He wants to pursue other passions, like elk hunting with his brother in Wyoming.

"That's something you can never do during the fall when you're coaching," LaBuda said.

Coaching is about relationships, and LaBuda felt his connection to his players wasn't as strong after he quit teaching four years ago.

"I was seeing the kids in the weight room, but I wasn't in the building where I could track them down and talk to them or they could come to me. I just felt what was best for the program."

Menomonie's program has qualified for the postseason every year since 1990. A blue print of physical play and dedicated coaches has helped the Mustangs win 21 Big Rivers Conference titles in that span.